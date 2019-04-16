By Matt Brickman
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — That coat won’t be needed Tuesday afternoon as above-average temperatures in the mid-60s are expected. But a raincoat might be needed Wednesday.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says you can expect a partly sunny day with a high temperature of 65 degrees Tuesday.

Overnight, the rain will move in. First, in northwestern Minnesota and then getting down to the Twin Cities.

“It’ll make a pretty good wash-out across the state,” Brickman said.

The rain will impact temperatures, too, with low-50s expected as the high temps for the Twin Cities.

Severe weather is possible in the southern part of the state by Wednesday afternoon. It’s part of a massive storm system that stretches from Texas to southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

