MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say a homeowner is cooperating with police after a suspect was found shot after fleeing police and crashing a stolen vehicle in a neighborhood Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers patrolling around Case Avenue and Forest Street spotted a vehicle driving recklessly at around 10 a.m. The vehicle was determined to be stolen and when officers attempted to stop it, the vehicle fled.

During the short pursuit, the vehicle drove recklessly through alleyways and side streets and eventually the officers lost sight of the vehicle.

Officers were soon alerted to a two-vehicle crash about a half-mile away at Payne and Jenks avenues. When they arrived, officers learned multiple people fled from the vehicle after the crash.

Police say that while officers were searching the area, they heard gunshots. An adult male suspect was found in a yard near the 600 block of Cook Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A man armed with a handgun was in the yard and is described as a homeowner, police said. He surrendered his firearm and is cooperating with police.

Sgt. Mike Ernster called the case “unique in a sense” and said an investigation has begun to determine what occurred during the incident. Investigators will be interviewing the homeowner and suspect.

The suspect who was shot was determined to be the driver of the stolen vehicle that crashed, Ernster said. The suspect was also wanted by St. Paul investigators in relation to a separate auto theft investigation.

The stolen vehicle crashed into another motorist, but no injuries were reported in that collision.

Other suspects in the stolen vehicle that crashed have yet to be located.