



The world’s biggest game show returns this Wednesday night at 9:00 PM ET/PT when The Amazing Race kicks off it’s 31st season in America. This season will feature teams made of past Racers, Survivor Castaways and Big Brother Houseguests traveling around the world in order to claim a $1,000,000 grand prize. Phil Keoghan returns to hosting duties as the Racers visit Laos, Tokyo, Switzerland and more on the adventure of a life time.

