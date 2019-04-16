MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Cloud Police Department says a 21-year-old woman is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after she was attacked by a man in her apartment building.

It happened Monday afternoon around 4:30 p.m at an apartment complex on 1800 block of 15th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud.

Police say the victim was meeting a 20-year-old man in her apartment lobby. During the meeting, the man pulled out a machete and struck the woman on her shoulder and wrist.

The victim then ran to her apartment and barricaded herself, but police say the suspect forced his way in and began cutting himself once inside.

When authorities arrived, they found the man outside in the parking lot.

The suspect is being held at a St. Cloud Hospital where he is being treated for serious self-inflicted injuries.

Police say he will be transported to Sherburne County Jail on potential charges of 1st degree burglary, felony assault and domestic assault.