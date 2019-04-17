MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has seized over $700,000 in counterfeit merchandise at the International Falls Port of Entry.

According to the CBP, the merchandise was discovered in March in multiple rail containers destined to arrive in Ranier, Minnesota.

CBP says the merchandise included 50 amplifiers, 662 cartons of earbuds and cables and 57 cartons of sandwich boards and touch lamina. After examination of the products revealed counterfeit markings, CBP seized the items.

In total, the illegal merchandise has an manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $715,868, according to the CBP.

“CBP is focused on identifying and intercepting counterfeit merchandise and products. The enforcement of trade laws at U.S. ports of entry remains a high priority for us,” said Anthony Jackson, International Falls Port Director. “Counterfeiting adversely affects the ability of lawful copyright holders to profit from their original ideas.”

CBP says stopping the flow of illicit goods is a priority trade issue.