MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are seeking the public’s help finding a 15-year-old boy who was last seen leaving Belle Plaine High School Tuesday night.
Andrew James Raymond Cunat is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. Police say it is very unusual for Cunat not to return home or be late to school.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black Nike hoodie, gray sneakers with white bottoms and a black Adidas backpack with blue stripes on the side. He was seen leaving the school after a track meet in Le Sueur.
Anyone with information regarding Cunat’s whereabouts is asked to contact Belle Plaine police at 952-496-8423 or dial 911.