



— Best Buy has entered the in-home medical device market after announcing a partnership with a telemedicine platform called TytoHome.

The device, from Israeli startup Tyto Care, will be sold exclusively at select Best Buy stores and online.

According to Best Buy, the device, which retails for $299.99, is a handheld examination device with attachments that can examine the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat and abdomen. It can also measure body temperatures, enabling remote diagnosis of a certain acute care situations, including ear infections, sore throats, fever, cold, flu and more.

“TytoHome enables users to perform comprehensive medical exams and send the captured exam information to a primary care provider for diagnosis. Users can connect with a provider 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, no matter their location,” Best Buy said in a press release.

Simply put, the TytoHome device can be used to have a clinician diagnosis a condition and prescribe medicine or treatment — without an in-person visit to the clinic.

Best Buy says that at most, each TytoHome visit will cost just $59 and “potentially even less depending on the visit and/or the user’s health insurance plan.”

