(credit: CBS)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Buildings at the University of St. Thomas are being evacuated Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat.
At around 10:20 a.m., the university announced a bomb threat was received for McNeely Hall, so the building and surrounding buildings are being evacuated.
“Parents coming to campus should go to McCarthy Gym west of Grand and Cretin avenues if picking up students,” the university said in a follow-up tweet.
This is a developing story, so check back for more.