MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Buildings at the University of St. Thomas are being evacuated Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat.

At around 10:20 a.m., the university announced a bomb threat was received for McNeely Hall, so the building and surrounding buildings are being evacuated.

USTALERT A bomb Threat has been received for McNeely. Evacuate this building and the surrounding buildings. Go to JRC and ASC. — Univ. of St. Thomas (@UofStThomasMN) April 17, 2019

“Parents coming to campus should go to McCarthy Gym west of Grand and Cretin avenues if picking up students,” the university said in a follow-up tweet.

USTALERT Evacuation in progress from McNeely Hall. Parents coming to campus should go to McCarthy Gym west of Grand and Cretin avenues if picking up students. — Univ. of St. Thomas (@UofStThomasMN) April 17, 2019

This is a developing story, so check back for more.