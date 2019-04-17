  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bomb Threat, Building Evacuated, University of St. Thomas
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Buildings at the University of St. Thomas are being evacuated Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat.

At around 10:20 a.m., the university announced a bomb threat was received for McNeely Hall, so the building and surrounding buildings are being evacuated.

“Parents coming to campus should go to McCarthy Gym west of Grand and Cretin avenues if picking up students,” the university said in a follow-up tweet.

This is a developing story, so check back for more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.