MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 5-year-old boy who was thrown from a third-floor balcony last week at Mall of America remains hospitalized, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the family.
The boy, who fell about 39 feet and landed on the first floor, is making “small steps towards the healing process,” but his “condition is again similar to previous days,” according to an update posted on the site Wednesday.
The family says they expect the boy’s recovery to be ongoing for a “long time.”
So far, the GoFundMe page has raised over $760,000 for the child.
A mailing address has also been set up for those wishing to send cards and get well wishes to Landen:
Prayers for Landen
PO Box 43516
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443-4200
The family says they are extremely humbled by the outpouring of support and prayers from everyone. They are still seeking as much privacy as possible during this time.
Emmanuel Aranda, who faces one felony count of attempted premeditated first-degree murder in connection to the incident, made his initial court appearance Tuesday.