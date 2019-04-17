DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — The NCAA hockey champions are celebrating back home in Duluth.

Fans gathered at the University of Minnesota Duluth campus gym Tuesday night to get a glimpse of the Bulldogs who captured their second consecutive men’s Division 1 hockey title with a 3-0 win over the University of Massachusetts Saturday.

Minnesota Public Radio News says 11-year-old Soren Hanhan came decked out in a Bulldogs jersey. He says it’s “pretty cool” to have a team that won back-to-back championships. UMD captain Parker Mackay and his teammates signed jerseys and greeted fans. Mackay was named Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player.

UMD has built a powerhouse program in recent years, with four national title game appearances and three titles in the past decade — more than any other college program.