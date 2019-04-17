MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Golden Valley say a 39-year-old Minneapolis man has been arrested after he attempted to take his impounded dog from the Animal Humane Society Monday.

According to police, officers responded Monday at 3:06 p.m. on the report of a disturbance at the Animal Humane Society (AHS) on 845 Meadow Lane North. When they arrived, officers located a suspect who was attempting to take his dog from AHS.

Police say the suspect previously arrived at the facility and was able to enter the employee-only area of AHS by pretending to be a volunteer. Once there, he tried taking his dog, but AHS staff intervened. During the struggle, the man brandished a knife.

Staff members were able to subdue the man and get the knife away from him as officers arrived.

According to Golden Valley police, the man’s dog was previously impounded due to a separate incident with Robbinsdale police.

The man was arrested and taken into custody. Charges are pending.