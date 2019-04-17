  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMSurvivor
    8:00 PMThe Amazing Race
    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Blooming Prairie, Local TV, Lois Riess


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)Lois Riess, the Minnesota woman who triggered a nationwide manhunt a year ago, was in a Florida courtroom Wednesday.

Lois Riess (credit: CBS)

Riess, 56, is accused of murdering a woman in Fort Myers Beach to steal her identity. She had been on the run since her husband was found dead at their Blooming Prairie home. Authorities arrested her 10 days later in Texas.

Riess faces the death penalty in Florida. She has pleaded not guilty.

RELATED: Lois Riess’s Son Says She Was Addicted To Gambling

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.