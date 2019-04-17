Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Lois Riess, the Minnesota woman who triggered a nationwide manhunt a year ago, was in a Florida courtroom Wednesday.
Riess, 56, is accused of murdering a woman in Fort Myers Beach to steal her identity. She had been on the run since her husband was found dead at their Blooming Prairie home. Authorities arrested her 10 days later in Texas.
Riess faces the death penalty in Florida. She has pleaded not guilty.