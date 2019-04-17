  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Minnesota Vikings


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It has to be the NFL. No other league could create this much drama about the releasing of its upcoming schedule.

Teams already know who they are playing, and now they know when.

The Vikings have a few to bookmark, including five primetime matchups. Here are some of the biggies:

The season opener is at home against the Atlanta Falcons on September 8.

Skip ahead to a Thursday night matchup October 24 against the Washington Redskins.

And the end of the season is loaded with tough opponents and division rivalries:

  • December 2 on the road in Seattle
  • December 8 at home against Detroit
  • December 15 in Las Angeles against the Chargers
  • December 29 against Chicago

Click here for the complete schedule, and here for notes on the schedule.

The Vikings also put out this video of announcer Paul Allen delivering haikus about each game in the upcoming season!

 

