MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Heavy rain Wednesday has prompted flash flood warnings in parts of Minnesota.
According to WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows, radar estimates show rainfall rates of 1 1/2 inches per hour. Small hail and lightning have also accompanied rain in some areas.
The heaviest band of rain is south of the Twin Cities, but steady rainfall continues in Minneapolis.
Through Wednesday afternoon, heavy rain will continue. Rain should start clearing in the Twin Cities by Wednesday night.