Minnesota Weather:Flash flood warnings have been issued in some parts of the state due to heavy rain
Filed Under:Flash Flooding, Minnesota Weather


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Heavy rain Wednesday has prompted flash flood warnings in parts of Minnesota.

According to WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows, radar estimates show rainfall rates of 1 1/2 inches per hour. Small hail and lightning have also accompanied rain in some areas.

The heaviest band of rain is south of the Twin Cities, but steady rainfall continues in Minneapolis.

RELATED: Mudslide Closes Southbound Highway 169 In Southern Minnesota

Through Wednesday afternoon, heavy rain will continue. Rain should start clearing in the Twin Cities by Wednesday night.

