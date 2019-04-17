Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say they are investigating after a 7-year-old boy took a loaded gun to Highland Park Elementary School in St. Paul.
According to authorities, a staff member called police at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday. The school’s resource officer found the gun in the boy’s backpack. The gun had a trigger lock on it, police said.
There were no threats or injuries related to the incident, and the student was released back to his parents. Authorities say the 7-year-old’s mother reported the gun missing three days ago.
Police say they are investigating how the gun was stored and how the boy got the gun. The child could be subject to gun safety training with his family.
No additional information is available at this time.