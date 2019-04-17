



— After six long months, it’s almost time to give our furnaces a break and switch over to air conditioning.

Monica Murphy spent a lot of time in her Robbinsdale home during the past few blustery months.

“I spent the winter all snuggly with my candles and cozy lights, and my furnace keeping me warm,” Murphy said.

She doesn’t take chances when it comes to in-home comfort.

“I don’t mess around. I call them, they are here twice a year, absolutely, it’s important,” she said.

“They” are Comfort Matters Heating & Cooling of Maple Grove. They’re helping Murphy transition her home from nice and warm, to nice and cool. Technician Wes Gedatus went to work.

“To have a clean AC will lower your energy bill and just help everything run more efficient and keep the house cool,” Gedatus said. “So ideally, having the outdoor unit cleaned in the spring is the best time to do that.”

Gedatus says even a 16th of an inch of dirt in the AC wheel can decrease efficiency by 20-30%. Technicians can take care of that at six month tune-ups, they also make sure whole house humidifiers are turned off.

“We don’t need them during the summer months. Wastes energy,” he said.

One of the simplest things homeowners can do themselves is change their filter – and take a look at the one that was in here. The pros recommend changing filters every six months, or if you have pets, every three months.

The pros also say not to wrap your unit in the off season, because it could it lead to the breeding of destructive creatures. Instead, weigh down a piece of plywood on top to block debris.

Some tips, because in Minnesota, comfort is key.

“I’m glad I have AC. Warm summers aren’t my favorite,” Murphy said.