Filed Under:CBS News, Dairy Farmers, Mark Berg, Pine Island


(CBS) — There’s a viral video bringing attention to the struggles of American dairy farmers. It was posted by a farmer in Minnesota where the median income dropped in 2018 from about $43,000 to less than $15,000.

From Pine Island, from deep within a proud way of life, you can hear a cry for help from the heart.

Dairy farmer Mark Berg went on Facebook last week to vent his frustration bordering on desperation.

“Literally just got done arguing with my dad — just yelling, screaming — back and forth,” Berg said. “And, it never used to be that way.”

“It’s not about having money,” Berg said in the Facebook video. “But when you literally work day in and day out all the time to — for nothing. You gain nothing. We’ve gained nothing.”

Read more on CBS News.

Comments
  1. David Carlson says:
    April 17, 2019 at 6:13 am

    how many farmers voted for trump? I have great sympathy for you. tariffs are cruel to everyone.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.