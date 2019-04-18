



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 36-year-old St. Paul man is accused of shooting a suspected car thief who was retreating from his yard Tuesday morning.

Vincent Trotter faces one felony count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in connection to the April 16 incident.

According to the criminal complaint, Trotter encountered a suspected car thief sitting on the porch at his residence on the 600 block of East Cook Avenue. Surveillance footage from Trotter’s home shows the suspect taking two steps toward Trotter before turning and walking away. Trotter is then seen shooting at the man.

Authorities say it’s clear that the suspect was retreating away from Trotter when Trotter fired at him.

When police responded, Trotter cooperated with police and surrendered his handgun. He has a valid conceal and carry permit, police said.

The suspect was found bleeding from apparent gunshot wounds to his upper right arm and a wound to his left buttocks.

The complaint said Trotter told police: “I pull up and he’s by my door. I told him don’t move, he moves, and I let 3 or 4 rounds go. I see blood, so I think I hit him. I tried to hit him. I carry a 45.”

A Sig Sauer P250 .45 caliber handgun, along with a holster and six spent .45 caliber casing were recovered from the area. One spent bullet was recovered from a tree on the boulevard in front of 656 Cook Avenue.

The home where the shooter lives has this sign in the window which reads, “No Trespassing: Violators Will Be Shot, Survivors Will Be Shot Again!”

A family member there told us he is a “hardworking man who was just trying to protect his family,” and that his wife and 6-month-old baby were home at the time.

WCCO-TV spoke with the mother of the man who was shot. She said he is recovering, and is doing OK. St. Paul police say he was booked into the Ramsey County Jail on two charges of auto theft. One is from Tuesday’s incident, while the other was from a previous, separate incident. Charges are still pending.

If convicted of the charge, Trotter could face up to 7 years in prison and/or a $14,000 fine.