MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed after fleeing a traffic stop in Coon Rapids and exchanging gunfire with officers.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Coon Rapids police were involved in a traffic stop Foley Boulevard at 98th Lane Northwest at 1:39 a.m. Thursday. There, an officer had stopped a vehicle for a moving violation.

“An adult male stepped out of the car and a brief physical confrontation ensued. The male took off from the traffic stop and immediately pulled out a handgun and exchanged gunfire with Coon Rapids officers,” Coon Rapids Police Chief Brad Wise said.

He ran through neighborhood yards into the darkness. About the same time, Gerald Bland was walking home.

“I heard seven shots and after that, they were just on it,” Bland said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded and, with the help of a police K-9, around 30 minutes later the suspect was located nearby. The suspect was hiding in a backyard.

When the suspect was confronted, authorities say the suspect posed an immediate threat. Gunfire was again exchanged and the suspect was struck. The suspect died at the scene.

“While this is not the outcome we would want, we expect officers to protect the public and themselves. Sadly, the suspect chose the actions that dictated this outcome,” Anoka County Sheriff Jim Stuart said. “There are no ongoing threats to the community.”

An autopsy is being performed on the man, whose identity is still pending.

A handgun was located at the scene. No officers were struck by gunfire, but those involved have been placed on standard administrative leave.

The Minnesota BCA is conducting the investigation.

Full press conference below:

