Filed Under:Justine Ruszczyk Damond, Minneapolis News, Mohamed Noor Trial, Officer Matthew Harrity


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis Police Officer Matthew Harrity, who was Mohamed Noor’s partner the night Justine Ruszczyk Damond was shot and killed, took the stand Thursday.

Mohamed Noor and Justine Ruszczyk Damond (credit: CBS)

Noor faces murder and manslaughter charges in the 2017 shooting death of 40-year-old Ruszczyk Damond. She had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home.

Harrity is a critical witness in the case.

According to Harrity’s testimony, he removed the “safety hood” from his gun, a 9mm semi-automatic, before responding to Ruszczyk Damond’s 911 call because “anything can happen any time” and every call can be a threat. Ruszczyk Damond was unarmed.

RELATED: Teen Bicyclist Who Was In Alley During Justine Ruszczyk Damond Shooting Testifies In Mohamed Noor Trial

During his testimony, Harrity said the two officers pulled into the alley where Ruszczyk Damond was fatally shot with their lights and sirens off. They used a spotlight to look around the alley.

Harrity also testified their body cameras were not initially turned on the night of the shooting because Harrity said he didn’t think policy warranted it. Earlier this week, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified that both Harrity and Noor should have turned on their body cameras when responding to the call for help.

Harrity’s testimony continues through Thursday afternoon.

