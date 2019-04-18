Let’s celebrate spring with three delicious recipes featuring avocado from Hy-Vee dietitian Melissa Jaeger.

Zoodles with Creamy Avocado Cilantro Sauce

4 Servings

Ingredients:

12 oz package of zucchini noodles (zoodles) or spiralize 2 large zucchini

1 cup cherry tomatoes

Parmesan cheese

Avocado sauce:

2 large avocados

1 clove garlic, crushed or minced

1/3 cup loosely packed cilantro, large stems removed (or large handful)

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

water, as needed

4 scoops Regular Girl

Directions:

1. Cook zoodles according to package directions. Drain any excess water.

2. While the zoodles are cooking, cut the avocado in half and remove the pit. Add the avocado to a blender along with the minced garlic, cilantro, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper, water and Regular Girl

3. Blend until mixture is creamy, adding additional water until the sauce is at the desired consistency.

4. Add the sauce to your zoodles, toss and chill. This dish is delicious cold.

5. Top with halved cherry tomatoes and parmesan cheese before serving.

Optional: For additional flavor, sauté zoodles with olive oil, garlic, mushrooms and red pepper flakes for a few minutes before adding the sauce. Zoodles tend to pick up the flavor of whatever they are cooked in

—

Blueberry Avocado Muffins

Makes 12

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1 ripe avocado seeded and peeled

3/4 cup sugar

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup plain yogurt

6 oz blueberries

Streusel Topping:

1/4 cup flour

1/3 cup sugar

3 tbsp butter, softened

1 tsp cinnamon

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 375. Line a muffin tin with 12 liners or spray muffin tin thoroughly

2. In a medium bowl, mix flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt

3. In a blender or food processor blend avocado until almost smooth. Add egg and beat until completely combined. Add vanilla and yogurt and blend until smooth

4. Pour batter into a bowl and mix in half of the dry ingredients. Continue to stir and add the remaining dry ingredients (sugar)

5. Gently fold in the blueberries

6. Divide batter amongst 12 muffin cups

7. To assemble streusel topping: Combine flour, sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Add butter in small pieces and mix together

8. Sprinkle streusel on top on muffins and bake 25 – 30 minutes

Let cool and enjoy!

—

Mint Chip Avocado Ice Cream

2 servings

Ingredients:

2 large ripe avocados

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup full-fat coconut milk

1 tsp peppermint extract

1 pinch salt

Dark chocolate chips or chunks, to taste

Directions:

1. Add avocados to blender or food processor, along with honey, coconut milk, peppermint extract and salt. Tip: prior to opening canned coconut milk, shake thoroughly as it is natural for large amounts of liquid separation. Once open stir to combine before measuring

2. Blend until smooth, scraping down sides as necessary

3. Pour mixture into a freezer safe dish and fold in chocolate chunks

4. Freeze for at least 2 -3 hours. If freezing overnight, allow to defrost 10-15 minutes for easier scooping

Enjoy!