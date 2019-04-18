  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Spring Flood Run

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thousands of motorcyclists are expected to kick off the start of riding season during the “Spring Flood Run” this weekend.

Like in past years, motorcycle riders will be out along the Mississippi and St. Croix Rivers on Saturday.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety wants to remind everyone out to be safe.

Drivers should share the road with motorcycles and riders are asked to wear bright colors for better visibility.

Extra law enforcement will be out in southeast Minnesota between the Twin Cities and Winona.

