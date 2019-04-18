



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 36-year-old St. Paul man who initially appeared to have shot a man while defending his home has been charged with second-degree assault.

On Tuesday morning, Vincent Trotter shot an alleged car thief who had been on his St. Paul property, but prosecutors say surveillance video shows the man taking two steps toward Trotter before turning and walking away. Trotter is then seen shooting at the man.

Court documents say Trotter told police he saw a man by his door. When police responded, Trotter cooperated with officers and surrendered his gun.

“I told him don’t move, he moves, and I let three or four rounds go. I see blood, so I think I hit him. I carry a .45,” said Trotter, who has a legal permit to carry.

The criminal complaint says after that brief statement, Trotter declined to make further comment to police without his lawyer present. According to court documents, it was Trotter’s own home surveillance video that gave Ramsey County prosecutors the evidence to charge him.

A Sig Sauer P250 .45 caliber handgun, along with a holster and six spent .45 caliber casings were recovered from the area.

Minnesota’s stand your ground law does allow homeowners to use force in “resisting a trespass,” but court documents say “it’s clear from the video that (the alleged car thief) was retreating away from Trotter as Trotter fired.”

Police did find a stolen car crashed at this intersection just blocks from the shooting scene, but the man told police he had nothing to do with the theft.

Court documents show Trotter shot and wounded one of two men who tried to rob him in 2013. The two men were charged and convicted in the case. Trotter was not charged in that case.

The man who was shot is recovering from gunshot wounds and is in police custody. Authorities are reviewing the case. He has not been charged.

Trotter, who is not in custody, has an initial court appearance Friday.

If convicted, Trotter could face up to 7 years in prison and/or a $14,000 fine.