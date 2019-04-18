



It’s Easter weekend! And we have details of the largest egg hunt in Minnesota for you, plus ways to celebrate the life of Prince, if you are Workin’ for the Weekend — get egg-cited!

Minnesota’s Largest Outdoor Egg Hunt

What’s being dubbed Minnesota’s Largest Outdoor Egg Hunt takes place in Rosemount Saturday. More than 100,000 Easter eggs are up for grabs at Southland City Church, all redeemable for unique prizes and sweet treats!

This FREE event is open to ALL kids birth to fifth grade. The egg hunt begins at 11, don’t forget to bring your own basket.

Minnesota Children’s Museum

You can explore the Minnesota Children’s Museum for FREE!

Target Free Third Sundays allows visitors to roam the museum free of charge, every third Sunday of each month, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to the number of visitors, it’s recommended to leave strollers at home.

Prince Tribute Crawl

Commemorate the third anniversary of Prince’s death by painting his hometown Purple.

Prince Tribute Crawl is this Saturday and begins at Brothers in Minneapolis. There will be live entertainment, a professional photographer and drink specials.

Profits will be donated to charities.

Parkway Theater Presents Purple Rain

Or, you can remember Prince at a public showing of Purple Rain.

The Parkway Theater in Minneapolis is hosting this rare 35mm screening in Prince’s honor Sunday.

Buying tickets in advance is encouraged.