MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 19-year-old man is in the hospital with life threatening injuries after a crash in Otter Tail County Thursday.
According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, a resident near the intersection of County Highway 52 and County Highway 67 reported hearing a loud tire squeal followed by a loud crash around 4:11 a.m. Thursday.
There, authorities determined a passenger car was traveling eastbound on Highway 52 when it veered off the roadway to the right, overcorrected and traveled into the ditch on the left hand side. The vehicle collided with an approach, went airborne before resting against a tree.
The driver, a 19-year-old from Ottertail, was taken to a nearby hospital and later flown by helicopter to St. Cloud for life-threatening injuries, and is in critical condition.