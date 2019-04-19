Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis leaders are ramping up the city’s efforts to combat human trafficking and exploitation.
The Minneapolis City Council passed a resolution Friday morning that focuses on combatting sexual trafficking and exploitation of teens and adults, as well as labor trafficking.
The city wants to expand coordination efforts between various city departments and divisions by creating a 12-month plan aimed at combatting trafficking here.
The city also wants to strengthen its partnership with nonprofit groups to inform strategies regarding the resolution.