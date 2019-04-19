Comments
(credit: MnDOT)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 22-year-old St. Paul man is dead after the vehicle he was operating went off of Highway 169 at a high rate of speed and crashed overnight.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident occurred at 12:50 a.m. Friday on southbound Highway 169 and Anderson Lakes Parkway on the border of Bloomington and Eden Prairie.
There, a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading southbound on the highway when the vehicle sped off the roadway, went airborne, hit a tree and came to rest in a holding pond.
The driver, who has not yet been identified, was killed in the crash.
The state patrol says road conditions were dry and that the driver was not wearing a seat belt.