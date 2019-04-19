Filed Under:Household Chores, Survey


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Chores around the house are not known to be a pleasant experience for most, but there are certainly chores that are more hated and enjoyed than others.

According to a survey from Clorox – yes, the cleaning company – the least-terrible chore was doing the laundry. Thirty-seven percent of those who responded picked laundry as their preferred chore.

The least favorite chore? Organizing and dusting bedrooms, which only 11% of people chose.

The survey also found that 31% of respondents admit to never, or not often enough, deep cleaning their homes.

Also, 93% of people in U.S. are bothered by a mess or dirt.

For more on the survey, click here.

