Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Chores around the house are not known to be a pleasant experience for most, but there are certainly chores that are more hated and enjoyed than others.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Chores around the house are not known to be a pleasant experience for most, but there are certainly chores that are more hated and enjoyed than others.
According to a survey from Clorox – yes, the cleaning company – the least-terrible chore was doing the laundry. Thirty-seven percent of those who responded picked laundry as their preferred chore.
The least favorite chore? Organizing and dusting bedrooms, which only 11% of people chose.
The survey also found that 31% of respondents admit to never, or not often enough, deep cleaning their homes.
Also, 93% of people in U.S. are bothered by a mess or dirt.
For more on the survey, click here.