Filed Under:Recall, Target, Wooden Toy Vehicles


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target has recalled wooden toy vehicles due to choking hazards and are urging consumers to take the toys away from children.

The recall was issued after four reports of the wheels detaching, including a report of a missing wheel when opened. No injuries have been reported.

Bullseye’s Playground toy vehicles (credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The recall includes Bullseye’s Playground toy vehicles, which are sold individually in stores and as an eight-pack assortment online. The vehicles include a caboose, Santa in sleigh, ice cream truck/food truck, train, police car, fire truck, taxi and digger.

A list of specific models below:

target wooden toy recall (credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Consumers are urged to take immediate action, take the toys away from children and return the toys to any Target Store for a full refund.

