Minnesota Twins

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles’ game against the Minnesota Twins was rained out and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Saturday starting at 3:05 p.m. CST.

Dan Straily (1-1, 10.24 ERA) will stay on his normal schedule and start the first game for Baltimore. Signed following his release by Miami near the end of spring training, Straily got his first win with Baltimore when he allowed one run and two hits over five innings in an 8-1 victory over Boston on April 15.

Alex Cobb (0-0, 3.18 ERA) was scheduled to come off the injured list from a lumbar strain and pitch the series opener Friday. Instead, he will pitch the second game of the doubleheader in his first start since April 4, when he allowed two runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings in an 8-4 loss to the Yankees.

Minnesota has not announced its starting pitcher.

José Berríos (2-1, 2.30), Friday’s scheduled starter, will take the mound in the opener. He has limited opponents to three or fewer runs in each of his first four appearances this season.

Left-hander Martín Pérez (1-0, 5.02 ERA) will start the second game after pitching out of the bullpen in his first three appearances. He allowed one run and seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks over six innings Monday against Detroit.

