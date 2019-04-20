Filed Under:Atwater, Kandiyohi County, Motorcycle Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 17-year-old boy is in the hospital after he lost control of his motorcycle Saturday and slid into a ditch in Kandiyohi County.

Just before 2:30 p.m., witnesses say the boy was traveling southbound on County Road 2 in Atwater approaching city limits when the motorcycle began to wobble. He then lost control and the motorcycle slid off the roadway and into a ditch before hitting a traffic sign.

The driver, who lives in Wilmar, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. His motorcycle was totaled in the crash.

No additional information is available at this time.

