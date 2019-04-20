Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Saturday’s Top 10 Weather Day has been made sweeter by the announcement that Lake Minnetonka boating season has arrived!
The department declared ice-out on the 14,500 acre lake Saturday at 1:46 p.m.
Last year’s ice-out, declared on May 5, tied the record for the latest in recorded history, set in 1897.
Ice-outs have been monitored in the state for more than 150 years.