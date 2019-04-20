Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A North Dakota man is recovering after being shot early Saturday morning in Maplewood, according to police.
Officers were called to the Denny’s restaurant on the 200 block of Century Avenue North at about 2:15 a.m., where the found the 28-year-old victim in the parking lot. He had suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks. Police say the shooter and the victim didn’t know each other, and the victim believes this was a random attack.
Witnesses say the shooter and another man, described as African American men in their early 20s, fled the scene in a white crossover SUV.
The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Police say he is in the Twin Cities to visit relatives.
Maplewood police are asking for anyone with information on this shooting to call 651-249-2604.