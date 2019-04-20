Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was killed by a light rail train early Saturday morning in Minneapolis on the University of Minnesota campus.
Metro Transit police say the man was standing on the platform as the METRO Green Line train was leaving Stadium Village station at about 1:20 a.m. He fell off the platform and was pulled under the train.
The victim’s name has not been released. Police say this is the first LRT-related death of 2019.