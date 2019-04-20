Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Firefighters are battling a blaze Saturday evening at the scene of a possible house explosion and fire in St. Paul’s Riverview neighborhood.
It happened just after 2 p.m. on the 600 block of Hall Avenue.
Officials say a man was taken to the hospital but his condition is unknown at this time.
A home exploded in St. Paul’s Railroad Island neighborhood less than five months ago.
The St. Paul Fire Department is working with investigators, Xcel Energy and St. Paul Department of Safety and Inspections to determine the stability of the structure.
Authorities say the house is “fairly unstable” as of Saturday evening.
This is a developing story. Check back to WCCO.com for further updates.