Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s a glorious spring weekend, and Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak had a lot of ground to cover in this week’s WCCO Saturday Morning show. Here are links for more information from the stories featured.
Shelby J at the Capri:
Mike Augustyniak and Jennifer Mayerle (credit: CBS)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s a glorious spring weekend, and Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak had a lot of ground to cover in this week’s WCCO Saturday Morning show. Here are links for more information from the stories featured.
“Hello, Dolly!” At The Orpheum Theatre
Shelby J at the Capri:
7 p.m. Show
10 p.m. Show
Pokemon Meet & Greet at Mall of America