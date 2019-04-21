Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Sunday, law enforcement agencies throughout Minnesota escorted fallen DNR Conservation Officer Eugene Wynn back home to Pine County.
Wynn passed away Friday evening after responding to a call about a possible body spotted on Cross Lake.
According to the Pine County Sheriff’s office, Wynn and a deputy went out onto the lake in a DNR boat but were somehow thrown into the water a few minutes later.
The deputy was eventually pulled to shore, but Wynn had slipped under water before he was able to be saved.
Authorities were able to recover Wynn’s body early Saturday morning.
The fallen officer was honored on Easter Sunday, as multiple agencies escorted him home.