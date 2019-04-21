



– The man who was inside a St. Paul home during a possible explosion is alive and recovering in the hospital. The blaze happened Saturday afternoon on the corner of Hall Avenue and Baker Street West in St. Paul.

Xcel Energy says there’s no evidence of a gas leak in the area, but neighbors noticed something that could help investigators in their search for answers.

“Our thoughts are with the residents affected by this incident. Our crews thoroughly investigated and determined that all Xcel Energy gas facilities were operating normally and no gas leaks were discovered,” Xcel Energy said in a statement. “We will coordinate with fire officials on the investigation into the cause of the incident. Protecting the safety of the public and of our employees is a core value and we take it very seriously.”

The two-story house is now just pieces. Orange tape lines the perimeter and investigators are digging for a cause. First an explosion-like sound, then massive flames. A neighbor pulled the homeowner to safety through a window.

“I think Mike was looking for his cat, Tootsie. He couldn’t find her and Paul said, ‘C’mon, Mike, we gotta go now,'” said Harriet Barriault, a neighbor.

That hero is Barriault’s son, Paul.

“Paul brought him over here and he sat on our steps until the paramedics came,” Barriault said.

One day before the apparent explosion and fire, Barriault says the homeowner told her he was getting a new washer and dryer.

“They were trying to install it, but there was something wrong with the gas line,” Barriault said.

Attorney Eric Hageman has worked on numerous pipeline, home and natural gas explosion cases.

“If there was an appliance that was recently installed, I would think that would be a focal point,” Hageman said.

Neighbors tell us the homeowner has lived here for more than 30 years. The street view image shows it was an older home. Experts say that’s something investigators will want to look into.

“We know that pipelines can corrode over time. Corrosion in gas pipelines can lead to leaks, can lead to explosions,” Hageman said.

Crews bulldozed the hazardous house Saturday evening, which is something fire officials say is usually avoided when there’s an ongoing investigation.

“I’m very glad he’s alive and still with us,” Barriault said.

Barriault’s son went to the hospital to visit the homeowner Sunday. He says he is in pain but is expected to be OK.

Fire officials say the investigation will likely take several more weeks.

Regions Hospital has a patient that matches the name neighbors provided. The man is in fair condition Sunday night.