MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say two people were killed Sunday morning after their vehicle collided with a tree and caught fire.
It happened around 1 a.m near the area of 229 Ave. NW at Arrowhead St. in the City of St. Francis.
Members of the St. Francis Police Department and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office responded after receiving a report of a single motor vehicle crash.
Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.
The St. Francis Fire Department extinguished the fire and found two people dead inside the vehicle.
Officials say preliminary investigations indicate that the car was traveling westbound on 229th Ave. NW when it entered the south ditch, struck a tree and caught fire.
No additional information has been released at this time.