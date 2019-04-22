  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Austin, Garage, Shooting With Injuries

AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota are investigating who fired at least a dozen shots into a crowded garage where a family was playing dominoes and having a barbecue in Austin.

Austin police say a 32-year-old woman and a 37-year-old woman suffered injuries on their legs, but their relatives say they are recovering. The Post-Bulletin reports that no one else was injured.

Police say about a half dozen people were in or near the garage when the shootings happened at about 9 p.m. Saturday. Police say children were also nearby in a side yard.

Austin Police Chief David McKichan says there’s no danger to the public and that generally “these events aren’t random” but investigators are still searching for a motive.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.