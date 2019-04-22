Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say two people who died Sunday in a St. Francis crash have been identified as siblings.
Cassandra Marie Carlson, 23, and Josiah James Carlson, 21, both of St. Francis, died after their vehicle crashed and caught fire in Anoka County.
The St. Francis Police Department and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at 229th Avenue Northwest and Arrowhead Street Northwest just after 1 a.m. Officers found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.
The crash remains under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.