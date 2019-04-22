



– The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified a man who was shot and killed Thursday after fleeing a traffic stop in Coon Rapids, as well as the officers involved.

Authorities say John Duane Fairbanks, 40, of Cass Lake, exchanged gunfire with officers upon fleeing and again when officers located him nearby.

Officer Alex Hattstrom, who has been with the Coon Rapids Police Department for three years, discharged his firearm. Officer Geoff Neumann, who has been in law enforcement for five years, discharged his Taser. Deputy Christopher Vitek Jr., who has been with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office two years, discharged his firearm.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Coon Rapids police were involved in a traffic stop on Foley Boulevard at 98th Lane Northwest at 1:39 a.m. There, an officer stopped a vehicle for a moving violation.

“An adult male stepped out of the car and a brief physical confrontation ensued. The male took off from the traffic stop and immediately pulled out a handgun and exchanged gunfire with Coon Rapids officers,” Coon Rapids Police Chief Brad Wise said.

Authorities say Fairbanks then ran through neighborhood yards into the darkness. Officers found him in a nearby backyard and say he posed an immediate threat. Gunfire was exchanged again and Fairbanks was fatally struck.

All officers are on standard administrative leave and none were injured in the shooting.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is conducting the investigation. They say dash cameras, body cameras and a police drone captured footage of the incident, but it is not clear yet how much was captured.