  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anoka County, Coon Rapids, Officer-Involved Shooting


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified a man who was shot and killed Thursday after fleeing a traffic stop in Coon Rapids, as well as the officers involved.

Authorities say John Duane Fairbanks, 40, of Cass Lake, exchanged gunfire with officers upon fleeing and again when officers located him nearby.

Officer Alex Hattstrom, who has been with the Coon Rapids Police Department for three years, discharged his firearm. Officer Geoff Neumann, who has been in law enforcement for five years, discharged his Taser. Deputy Christopher Vitek Jr., who has been with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office two years, discharged his firearm.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Coon Rapids police were involved in a traffic stop on Foley Boulevard at 98th Lane Northwest at 1:39 a.m. There, an officer stopped a vehicle for a moving violation.

RELATED: Police: Man Shot, Killed After Traffic Stop In Coon Rapids

“An adult male stepped out of the car and a brief physical confrontation ensued. The male took off from the traffic stop and immediately pulled out a handgun and exchanged gunfire with Coon Rapids officers,” Coon Rapids Police Chief Brad Wise said.

Authorities say Fairbanks then ran through neighborhood yards into the darkness. Officers found him in a nearby backyard and say he posed an immediate threat. Gunfire was exchanged again and Fairbanks was fatally struck.

All officers are on standard administrative leave and none were injured in the shooting.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is conducting the investigation. They say dash cameras, body cameras and a police drone captured footage of the incident, but it is not clear yet how much was captured.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.