  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Earth Day, Xcel Energy


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – In honor of Earth Day, light rail commuters in the Twin Cities will be traveling with the power of wind energy.

Xcel Energy says that it partnered with Metro Transit to power Blue and Green light rail trains Monday with 100 percent wind energy.

The utility says that Metro Transit purchased enough credits through its Windsource energy program to power the electricity-powered trains for 24 hours.

Over the past two decades, Xcel Energy has invested in renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar.

In December, the utility, which serves Minnesota and other parts of the Midwest, committed to eliminating all carbon emissions by 2050.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.