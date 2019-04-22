Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – In honor of Earth Day, light rail commuters in the Twin Cities will be traveling with the power of wind energy.
Xcel Energy says that it partnered with Metro Transit to power Blue and Green light rail trains Monday with 100 percent wind energy.
The utility says that Metro Transit purchased enough credits through its Windsource energy program to power the electricity-powered trains for 24 hours.
Over the past two decades, Xcel Energy has invested in renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar.
In December, the utility, which serves Minnesota and other parts of the Midwest, committed to eliminating all carbon emissions by 2050.