MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After a summer-like weekend with highs in the upper 70s in the Twin Cities, heavy rain and thunderstorms look to kick off the workweek.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says storms are tracking toward the metro area and are expected to bring heavy rain during the Monday morning commute.

The rain and storms will be on-and-off through the day, with as much as 2 inches of rain falling on the Twin Cities and other areas of central Minnesota. Highs will be in the low 50s.

None of Monday’s storms is expected to be severe. However, localized flooding on area rivers is possible, as the ground is already saturated.

The rain is expected to taper off during the evening Hours. Tuesday looks to be sunny and warm with highs in the 60s. The mercury is expected to climb back into the 70s later in the week.

