Courage Kenny To Expand Wheelchair Tennis Thanks To GrantThe Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute has offered wheelchair tennis since 2015, but it just received grant money from the U.S. Tennis Association, which will allow them to grow the program.

Solid Start By Gibson Helps Twins Beat Orioles 4-3 For SweepKyle Gibson pitched six sharp innings, Willians Astudillo drove in two runs and the Minnesota Twins held off the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.

Rosario, Twins Go Deep To Sweep Orioles, 6-5 And 16-7Eddie Rosario and the Minnesota Twins bashed their way into the team record book with a power display that began in the late afternoon and extended well into the night.

Twins' Byron Buxton Delivering Results At The PlateFor years now, the Twins have been pinning a big portion of their hopes on the potential of Byron Buxton. This year, it seems we're seeing that potential start to flourish as the former No. 2 overall pick looks to be taking the next step.