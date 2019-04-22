Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Cloud are investigating after a body was found in the woods on Sunday.
The St. Cloud Police Department says officers responded around 2:30 p.m to Clover Leaf Trailer park after receiving a report of a dead body.
Upon arrival, officers learned that a person was walking through the woods north of the park when they had discovered the body.
Officers confirmed that there was a deceased 41-year-old man lying in the woods. Police say the death did not appear to be suspicious and that the man may have been living in the wooded area.
The body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.
No additional information is available at this time.