MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 58-year-old maintenance worker is dead after falling off a hotel roof while working on an air conditioning system.
According to CBS affiliate KIMT, the incident occurred Friday morning at the Brentwood Inn and Suites, located at 123 4th Avenue Southwest.
Authorities say the victim, identified as Scott Pelnar of Rochester, was putting in new filters for the AC system when he tripped and fell off the four-story building.