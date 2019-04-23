  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A head-on crash in the southwest metro Monday evening left a 45-year-old man dead and a woman with life-threatening injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the collision happened just before 5 p.m. on Highway 5 in Waconia.

A pickup truck, driven by a 57-year-old woman of Cokato, crossed the center lines and slammed into another pickup.

The driver of the other pickup, a 45-year-old man from Rockford, died in the crash. His name has yet to be released.

The Cokato woman suffered life-threatening injuries. Emergency crews brought her to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.

Troopers say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

