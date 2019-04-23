Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A head-on crash in the southwest metro Monday evening left a 45-year-old man dead and a woman with life-threatening injuries.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the collision happened just before 5 p.m. on Highway 5 in Waconia.
A pickup truck, driven by a 57-year-old woman of Cokato, crossed the center lines and slammed into another pickup.
The driver of the other pickup, Michael Clarkson, of Rockford, died in the crash.
The Cokato woman suffered life-threatening injuries. Emergency crews brought her to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.
Troopers say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.