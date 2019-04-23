  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Waconia

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A head-on crash in the southwest metro Monday evening left a 45-year-old man dead and a woman with life-threatening injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the collision happened just before 5 p.m. on Highway 5 in Waconia.

A pickup truck, driven by a 57-year-old woman of Cokato, crossed the center lines and slammed into another pickup.

The driver of the other pickup, Michael Clarkson, of Rockford, died in the crash.

The Cokato woman suffered life-threatening injuries. Emergency crews brought her to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.

Troopers say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.