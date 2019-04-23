



Every year, thousands of animals in our community are in need of a second chance. Animal Humane Society provides these animals with food, shelter, medical care, and most importantly, the love these animals deserve. At WCCO, we’re committed to sharing their stories and bringing awareness to the work Animal Humane Society is doing in our community. That’s why WCCO-TV and the Animal Humane Society are teaming up to host a fundraising phone bank on Tuesday, April 30.

To help local animals in need, WCCO viewers can donate NOW or by calling into the phone bank on Tuesday, April 30.

To donate online TODAY, click here.

Also, you can join team WCCO and participate in this year’s Walk for Animals on Saturday, May 4. The top 10 fundraisers from the WCCO team will receive a WCCO t-shirt, foam microphone and tennis ball. Stop by the WCCO booth at the Walk for Animals to claim your prize!

If you’d like to donate during the PHONE BANK, call 1-800-542-9226 on Tuesday, April 30 between 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Continue to show your support by joining the Animal Humane Society’s Walk for Animals on Saturday, May 4 at 10:00 a.m. in Golden Valley. Visit the WCCO-TV booth at the event for a photo-op with your pet as co-anchors for Channel Fur News! There will also be a WCCO tennis ball giveaway for the first 1,000 people who visit the booth.

To learn more about the event, click here.

The animals in our community depend on vital services that AHS provides. Your support today will help make second chances possible for animals that are less fortunate. Thank you for your kindness and generosity!