  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DNR, Drones, Wildfires

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As concern over wildfires is ramping up in Minnesota, the Department of Natural Resources has a message for drone pilots: Do not fly over or near wildfires.

The DNR issued a statement Tuesday, saying that flying drones over wildfires is illegal under federal law, and pilots can be penalized, even if flight restrictions over a wildfire aren’t in place.

Casey McCoy, the DNR’s fire prevention supervisor, says that drones threaten firefighting aircraft, which could crash if they collide with a drone.

“Most people wouldn’t dream of driving their car in front of a fire engine that’s responding to a fire,” McCoy said, in a statement. “Flying your drone during a wildfire is just as reckless: we have to ground our planes until the drone gets out of the way, and that slows down our ability to fight the fire.”

According to the DNR, crews had to ground firefighting aircraft last year while battling a wildfire near Little Falls.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.